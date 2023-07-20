Seminar for Taiwan businesspeople held in south China

GUANGZHOU, July 19 (Xinhua) -- A seminar for businesspeople from Taiwan was held on Wednesday by the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council in Dongguan, south China's Guangdong Province.

At the event, Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the CPC Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, urged efforts to implement and improve policy measures designed to boost the well-being of Taiwan compatriots, and further facilitate Taiwan compatriots and their businesses in achieving better development on the mainland.

Song called on Taiwan compatriots and businesspeople to resolutely adhere to the 1992 Consensus, which manifests the one-China principle, and oppose separatist activities aimed at "Taiwan independence" and interference by external forces. He also urged them to promote peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and advance the process of China's peaceful reunification.

Taiwan businesspeople attending the seminar expressed the willingness to further contribute to boosting cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, promoting peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

