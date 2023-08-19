Mainland official strongly condemns provocative move by Taiwan's DPP to further collude with U.S.

Xinhua) 09:31, August 19, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- An official of the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee on Saturday strongly condemned the new provocative move by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to further collude with the United States.

The official made the remarks in response to Lai Ching-te's "stopover" through the United States, describing the move as Lai's shameless efforts to cling to U.S. support to seek "Taiwan independence."

