11th Straits Youth Day marked in Fuzhou

Xinhua) 08:24, August 11, 2023

Young people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait sing the theme song of a meeting of the 11th Straits Youth Day in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 10, 2023. Over 1,000 guests and youth representatives on Thursday participated in the event, a platform of communication and interaction for young people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This photo taken on Aug. 10, 2023 shows a meeting of the 11th Straits Youth Day in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Over 1,000 guests and youth representatives on Thursday participated in the event, a platform of communication and interaction for young people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Two youth representatives walk past a logo of the 11th Straits Youth Day in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 10, 2023. Over 1,000 guests and youth representatives on Thursday participated in the event, a platform of communication and interaction for young people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

