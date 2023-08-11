11th Straits Youth Day marked in Fuzhou
Young people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait sing the theme song of a meeting of the 11th Straits Youth Day in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 10, 2023. Over 1,000 guests and youth representatives on Thursday participated in the event, a platform of communication and interaction for young people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
This photo taken on Aug. 10, 2023 shows a meeting of the 11th Straits Youth Day in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province. Over 1,000 guests and youth representatives on Thursday participated in the event, a platform of communication and interaction for young people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
Two youth representatives walk past a logo of the 11th Straits Youth Day in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 10, 2023. Over 1,000 guests and youth representatives on Thursday participated in the event, a platform of communication and interaction for young people from both sides of the Taiwan Strait. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)
Photos
