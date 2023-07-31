SE China's Fuzhou sees urban life gradually back to normal after typhoon Doksuri

Xinhua) 08:31, July 31, 2023

Citizens pass through an underpass in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 30, 2023. Fuzhou has seen its urban life gradually back to normal after typhoon Doksuri swept through the city. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Deliverymen are seen on a street in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 30, 2023. Fuzhou has seen its urban life gradually back to normal after typhoon Doksuri swept through the city. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

A citizen rides a scooter in a street in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 30, 2023. Fuzhou has seen its urban life gradually back to normal after typhoon Doksuri swept through the city. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Shops resume business after typhoon Doksuri passed by Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 30, 2023. Fuzhou has seen its urban life gradually back to normal after typhoon Doksuri swept through the city. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

