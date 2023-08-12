Taiwan political parties, organizations protest Lai Ching-te's "transit" trip to U.S.

Xinhua) 10:16, August 12, 2023

TAIPEI, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- Dozens of political parties and organizations in Taiwan staged a protest in Taipei Friday against a planned "transit" trip to the United States by Lai Ching-te, a politician with Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Hundreds of people took part in the protest to express their opposition to Lai's intended trip, which is viewed as an attempt to seek "Taiwan independence."

The protesters issued a statement, saying that attempts by Lai and the DPP authorities to look for U.S. support for their independence agenda and change the status quo that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one and the same China have gravely damaged Taiwan people's interest.

Such acts erode the bonds and trust between compatriots on both sides of the Strait, and jeopardize the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, which may lead to disastrous consequences for Taiwan, the statement noted.

The protesters said in the statement that escalating tensions across the Strait underscore that peaceful reunification is the best path that serves the interest of people from both sides.

Wu Jung-yuan, chairman of Taiwan's Labor Party, said the pursuit of "Taiwan independence" leads only to a dead end, as such attempts alienate all Chinese people, including those in Taiwan.

