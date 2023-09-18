Home>>
Unscripted live-fire exercise held
() 15:35, September 18, 2023
A soldier assigned to a brigade of the PLA 73rd Group Army signals his teammates to move forward while performing reconnaissance mission during an unscripted live-fire training exercise on August 18, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Zhenjie)
A battery of vehicle-mounted artilleries attached to a brigade of the PLA 73rd Group Army open fire to suppress targets on the sea during an unscripted live-fire training exercise on August 18, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Zhenjie)
A long-range vehicle-mounted rocket system attached to a brigade of the PLA 73rd Group Army launches rocket to hit the "enemy" command post during an unscripted live-fire training exercise on August 18, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Zhenjie)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China concludes weeklong military barracks cybersecurity campaign
- Armored vehicles maneuver in speed
- PLA launches joint patrols and military exercises around Taiwan
- Fact-check: Chinese military threat? What to know about China's military development
- Commentary: Time's headline change -- veil too thin for Japan's growing military drive
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.