Unscripted live-fire exercise held

() 15:35, September 18, 2023

A soldier assigned to a brigade of the PLA 73rd Group Army signals his teammates to move forward while performing reconnaissance mission during an unscripted live-fire training exercise on August 18, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Zhenjie)

A battery of vehicle-mounted artilleries attached to a brigade of the PLA 73rd Group Army open fire to suppress targets on the sea during an unscripted live-fire training exercise on August 18, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Zhenjie)

A long-range vehicle-mounted rocket system attached to a brigade of the PLA 73rd Group Army launches rocket to hit the "enemy" command post during an unscripted live-fire training exercise on August 18, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Zhenjie)

