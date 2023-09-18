China concludes weeklong military barracks cybersecurity campaign

BEIJING, Sept. 17 (Xinhua) -- China on Sunday concluded a weeklong campaign to promote awareness of cybersecurity in its military barracks.

The campaign focused on the themes of promoting civilized internet use, ensuring cybersecurity in accordance with the law, and fostering a clean online environment for the military.

Military units organized various online and offline activities throughout the week, including forums on the comprehensive management of cybersecurity, expert lectures, quizzes, specialized training on network confidentiality, grassroots-level legal awareness campaigns, and online question and answer sessions.

The diverse activities received widespread praise from service members, who said they believe that their participation in the cybersecurity awareness activities has strengthened their sense of duty when it comes to safeguarding cybersecurity in military barracks.

"This event has deepened our understanding of the complex and challenging nature of cybersecurity," said Wang Airui, an Air Force soldier from the Central Theater Command. "I will remain vigilant, cultivate healthy internet habits, and continuously enhance my cyber defense skills."

Officials of the Central Military Commission expressed their commitment to consolidating the achievements of the campaign by putting in place a regular mechanism for the promotion of cybersecurity awareness, and to actively promoting cybersecurity at the grassroots level, within military institutions, in textbooks and in classrooms.

Their efforts will involve the seamless coordination of relevant units and authorities, aiming to create an "ironclad shield" for cybersecurity in China's military barracks.

