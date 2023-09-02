Home>>
Armored vehicles maneuver in speed
(China Military Online) 14:07, September 02, 2023
Armored vehicles attached to an army artillery element maneuver in speed en route to the designated area for a live-fire training exercise on August 21, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Shi Jinguang)
Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Kou Jie
