Soldiers swim towards beachhead

China Military Online) 08:03, October 18, 2023

Soldiers assigned to an army unit under the PLA Eastern Theatre Command sprint towards the beachhead during a breaststroke contest on September 19, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Dewen)

