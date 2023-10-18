Home>>
Soldiers swim towards beachhead
(China Military Online) 08:03, October 18, 2023
Soldiers assigned to an army unit under the PLA Eastern Theatre Command sprint towards the beachhead during a breaststroke contest on September 19, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Liu Dewen)
