Naval minesweepers in round-the-clock training exercise

China Military Online) 08:44, October 20, 2023

Vessels attached to a naval minesweeper flotilla of the PLA Navy sail information during a round-the-clock mine-countermeasures (MCM) training exercise. The exercise, which was held in unfamiliar seaareas from September 9 to September 13, 2023, aimed to hone the troops' combat capabilities. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by He Yuqian)

Sailors assigned to a naval minesweeper flotilla of the PLA Navy deploy mineneutralization vehicle during a round-the-clock mine-countermeasures (MCM) training exercise. The exercise, which was held in unfamiliar sea areas from September 9 to September 13, aimed to hone the troops'combat capabilities. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Du Jialei)

A minesweeper attached to a naval minesweeper flotilla of the PLA Navysails towards target sea area during a round-the-clockmine-countermeasures (MCM) training exercise. The exercise, which was held in unfamiliar sea areas from September 9 to September 13, aimed to hone the troops' combat capabilities.(eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Dong Jianhua)

