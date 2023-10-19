China strongly condemns Canadian airspace violations

08:35, October 19, 2023 By Jiang Chenglong ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense. [Photo/mod.gov.cn]

China strongly condemned the Canadian side after seriously undermining China's sovereignty and national security by sending a CP-140 warplane into the territorial air over the Chiwei Islet multiple times, a defense spokesman said on Wednesday evening.

Senior Colonel Wu Qian, the spokesman for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to the actions and comments made by the Canadian military.

On Monday, the Canadian military officials claimed that a Canadian surveillance plane was intercepted by a Chinese warplane while conducting a mission in international airspace near China. The Canadian Defense Minister called China's behavior unacceptable, dangerous and reckless.

Wu said that, recently, a CP-140 aircraft from the Canadian air force repeatedly intruded into the airspace of China's Chiwei Islet, approached the East China's coastal area and entered the Taiwan Strait for reconnaissance and nuisance.

He said, in accordance with Chinese laws and relevant international rules, the Chinese air force implemented control measures including identification, tracking and surveillance, and expulsion after warning, noting that the response by China was completely reasonable, legal and professional.

Chiwei Islet is an island affiliated to China's Diaoyu Islands in East China Sea.

"The hype made by Canada has ignored the facts and aims in an attempt to confuse international public opinion," Wu said, stressing that "the Diaoyu Island and its affiliated islets are China's inherent territory".

"What the Canadian side has done seriously violated China's sovereignty and threatened China's national security, and is highly dangerous and vile, and extremely likely to lead to misunderstanding and miscalculation," said the spokesman.

"The Chinese side strongly condemns the Canadian actions and has lodged solemn representations with the them."

The official warned sternly the Canadian side to be cautious in words and deeds, strictly manage the actions of front-line troops, immediately stop any provocative actions and earnestly avoid further escalation of the situation.

