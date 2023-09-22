Vancouver police department beefs up security outside office of Consulate General of India

Xinhua) 16:59, September 22, 2023

A Vancouver police vehicle is parked outside the building where the office of the Consulate General of India is located in Vancouver, Canada, on Sept. 21, 2023. The Vancouver Police Department is beefing up security outside the office of the Consulate General of India. Canada has expelled a top Indian diplomat for his alleged involvement in the assassination of Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in the Canadian province of British Columbia in June, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said Monday. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

