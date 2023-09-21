Home>>
India suspends visa services for Canadian citizens amid diplomatic row
(Xinhua) 16:48, September 21, 2023
NEW DELHI, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- India has suspended visa services for Canadian citizens, visa service provider BLS International said Thursday on its website, citing a notice from the Indian mission.
The announcement came amid a diplomatic tussle between the two countries, where Ottawa accused New Delhi of involvement in the killing of a Sikh leader in Canada.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.