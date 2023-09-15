10 missing as boat capsizes in India's Bihar

Xinhua) 10:04, September 15, 2023

NEW DELHI, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- At least 10 people went missing while 20 others were rescued after a boat carrying them capsized Thursday in the eastern Indian state of Bihar, officials said.

The boat capsized in the river Bagmati in Muzaffarpur district, about 73 km north of Patna, the capital city of Bihar.

Following the accident, authorities rushed rescuers and disaster management officials to the spot to carry out search and rescue operations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)