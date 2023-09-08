Indian capital gears to host G20 summit amid tight security

NEW DELHI, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Indian capital of New Delhi geared up to host the upcoming Group of 20 (G20) summit at the weekend with tight security arrangements.

Officials said the restrictions and traffic regulations came into effect in New Delhi on Friday morning and will continue until early Monday.

People have been urged not to visit the India Gate and Kartavya Path for walking, cycling or picnicking during the period.

Police officials deployed across the city have laid barricades on the roads and were seen checking the vehicles, besides enforcing restrictions on the designated routes. At several places, policemen stopped vehicles and urged the drivers to return.

The stringent traffic restrictions have been put in place to ensure a smooth G20 summit on Saturday and Sunday.

Reports said over 100,000 police and security personnel are expected to patrol the streets, and security agencies have fighter jets, advanced AI-based cameras, drones, jamming devices and sniffer dogs at their disposal.

