India sees GDP growth of 7.8 pct in Q2

Xinhua) 13:21, September 01, 2023

NEW DELHI, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- India's gross domestic product (GDP) during the April-June quarter grew by 7.8 percent, according to the data released by the country's Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation on Thursday.

It was higher than the 6.1-percent GDP growth rate registered during the January-March quarter, but much lower than the 13.1-percent rate recorded in the April-June quarter of the previous year.

The figures released on Thursday echoed the country's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's opinion on the Indian economy's growth.

"Till after the new year, you would have enough reasons to believe that the demand situation is going to only go up. So, I expect the next quarter will also do well," the minister was earlier quoted as saying by media.

