7 dead in explosions at illegal firecracker factory in E. India

Xinhua) 11:22, August 28, 2023

NEW DELHI, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- At least seven people died and several others were injured in twin explosions at an illegal firecracker manufacturing unit in India's eastern state of West Bengal on Sunday, confirmed an official.

The incident happened in the Duttapukur area of the state's North 24 Parganas district.

The explosions were so powerful that they damaged several buildings in the area, media reports quoted a fire brigade official as saying.

The explosions reportedly took place inside a two-story house where the firecracker-manufacturing unit was being run illegally.

The injured were admitted to a local hospital.

