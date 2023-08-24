India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lands on moon

Xinhua) 13:48, August 24, 2023

NEW DELHI, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- India's Moon Mission-3, or Chandrayaan-3, landed on the lunar surface at around 18:04 (1234 GMT) on Wednesday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

India became the fourth country in the world to land a spacecraft on the moon, after the former Soviet Union, the United States and China.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the country's scientific community and its people on the achievement.

The mission was launched on July 14. The lander module, comprising the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover, separated from the spacecraft on Aug. 17.

