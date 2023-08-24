Home>>
India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lands on moon
(Xinhua) 13:48, August 24, 2023
NEW DELHI, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- India's Moon Mission-3, or Chandrayaan-3, landed on the lunar surface at around 18:04 (1234 GMT) on Wednesday, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.
India became the fourth country in the world to land a spacecraft on the moon, after the former Soviet Union, the United States and China.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the country's scientific community and its people on the achievement.
The mission was launched on July 14. The lander module, comprising the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover, separated from the spacecraft on Aug. 17.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 17 killed, many injured as under-construction railway bridge collapses in India's Mizoram
- 17 workers killed as under-construction railway bridge collapses in India's Mizoram
- Schools shut in India's Himachal state amid alert for extremely heavy rains
- Schools closed in India's NE state amid rising cases of eye flu
- 5 killed in ongoing floods in India's Punjab
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.