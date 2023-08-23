17 workers killed as under-construction railway bridge collapses in India's Mizoram

NEW DELHI, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- At least 17 workers were killed and many others were injured Wednesday after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in India's northeastern state of Mizoram, officials said.

