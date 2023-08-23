Home>>
17 workers killed as under-construction railway bridge collapses in India's Mizoram
(Xinhua) 15:50, August 23, 2023
NEW DELHI, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- At least 17 workers were killed and many others were injured Wednesday after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in India's northeastern state of Mizoram, officials said.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Schools shut in India's Himachal state amid alert for extremely heavy rains
- Schools closed in India's NE state amid rising cases of eye flu
- 5 killed in ongoing floods in India's Punjab
- Indian PM Modi leaves for visit to South Africa, Greece
- 10 people trapped in India's dam rescued after nightlong operation
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.