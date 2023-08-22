Home>>
Indian PM Modi leaves for visit to South Africa, Greece
(Xinhua) 10:40, August 22, 2023
NEW DELHI, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for South Africa on Tuesday at the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to participate in the BRICS Summit to be held in Johannesburg, announced the Ministry of External Affairs.
During his visit, Modi will also take part in the BRICS-Africa Outreach and BRICS-Plus Dialogue events.
"We value that BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of concern for the entire Global South, including development imperatives and reform of the multilateral system," said Modi in his departure statement.
From South Africa, the Indian PM will travel to Greece on Aug. 25 at the invitation of his counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
