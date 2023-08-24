17 killed, many injured as under-construction railway bridge collapses in India's Mizoram

Xinhua) 10:03, August 24, 2023

NEW DELHI, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- At least 17 workers were killed and many others injured Wednesday after an under-construction overhead railway bridge collapsed in India's northeastern state of Mizoram, officials said.

The bridge collapsed in Sairang town, about 21 km northwest of Aizawl, the capital city of Mizoram.

"Under-construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today. At least 17 workers died," Zoramthanga, Chief Minister of Mizoram, said in a brief statement.

According to Zoramthanga, the rescue operation on the spot was underway.

He has expressed grief over the deaths and extended sympathy to the families of the victims.

"Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wish a speedy recovery to the injured."

Officials said immediately after the bridge collapse that locals reached the spot to help pull out victims from the debris.

The authorities have also rushed rescuers from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, local administration and railway officials to the site.

"Sending gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations," he said.

Reports said there were 40 workers at the construction site at the time of the bridge collapse.

The officials fear some of the workers might be under the debris.

The cause of the bridge collapse was not immediately known.

Federal railways ministry has ordered a probe into the incident and announced compensation for the victims.

"Grieved by the unfortunate incident in Mizoram. NDRF, state administration and railway officials are at the site. Rescue operations going on at war footing," federal railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

He also announced an ex-gratia compensation of 12,065 U.S. dollars to each family that lost a member in the incident, 2,413 U.S. dollars to each seriously injured and 603 U.S. dollars to each person with minor injuries.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed his anguish over the incident and announced a separate compensation of 2,413 U.S. dollars to each family that lost a member in the incident and 603 U.S. dollars to each injured from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

