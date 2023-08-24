Many people feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in N. India

Xinhua) 14:06, August 24, 2023

NEW DELHI, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Many people are feared trapped under the debris after a massive landslide occurred in India's northern hilly state of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, a state police officer said via phone.

The incident reportedly occurred in the state's Kullu district.

