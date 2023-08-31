Indian police ban drones, hot air balloons in Delhi ahead of G20 summit

NEW DELHI, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Indian police have banned flying sub-conventional aerial platforms, including drones and hot air balloons, in the national capital territory (NCT) ahead of the G20 summit scheduled next month, officials said Wednesday.

The ban that was announced on Tuesday night will remain in force until Sept. 12.

Authorities have already released a traffic advisory highlighting that several roads in the city will remain out of bounds for the general public for three days from Sept. 8-10.

According to the advisory, those who live in the New Delhi area will be allowed to move freely, but those coming from other districts of Delhi, or tourists from other places, will have to show valid hotel bookings to enter the area.

The G20 is an intergovernmental forum of the world's major developed and developing economies. It is the premier forum for international economic cooperation and plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues.

