Chinese Premier to attend 18th G20 Summit

Xinhua) 16:06, September 04, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 4 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of the government of the Republic of India, Premier of China's State Council Li Qiang will attend the 18th G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi, India on Sept. 9 and 10, foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning announced Monday.

At a time when the world economy is under increasing downward pressure and global sustainable development is facing more difficulties, the G20, as the main forum for international economic cooperation, should strengthen partnership, work together to address prominent challenges in the international economy and development, and make positive contributions to promoting the recovery and growth of the world economy and global sustainable development.

"China hopes that the G20 Summit in New Delhi will build consensus on this, convey confidence and jointly promote prosperity and development," Mao added.

