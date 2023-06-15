G20 GDP grows 0.9 pct in Q1 2023: OECD
PARIS, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Provisional estimates showed that the gross domestic product (GDP) in the G20 area grew by 0.9 percent quarter-on-quarter in the first three months (Q1) of 2023, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said Wednesday.
In Q1 2023, growth in the G20 area was driven by the reopening of the economy in China, whose GDP growth reached 2.2 percent compared with 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2022, the OECD noted in its provisional report.
Among BRICS countries, India's GDP grew by 1.9 percent in Q1 2023, while Brazil and South Africa's economies recovered from contraction in Q4 2022, and grew by 1.9 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively, in Q1 2023.
The United States saw its GDP growth slow to 0.3 percent in Q1 2023, compared with 0.6 percent in Q4 2022, the OECD report showed.
Germany is considered to be technically in recession by the OECD, as its GDP has contracted for two consecutive quarters -- minus 0.3 percent in Q1 2023 after minus 0.4 percent in Q4 2022. This was mainly due to decreases in government spending and private consumption, the OECD noted.
France and Canada are out of the economic stagnation of Q4 2022, as their economies grew by 0.2 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively, in Q1 2023.
According to the OECD, GDP in the G20 area exceeded its pre-pandemic level. The exceptions are the United Kingdom and Germany.
Photos
Related Stories
- China promotes world peace, calls for true multilateralism: foreign ministry
- G20 calls for strengthening cooperation to address challenges
- Why India worries G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting goes ‘off-topic’
- Chinese FM urges stronger G20 cooperation to promote multilateralism, global development
- Chinese FM urges stronger G20 cooperation to promote multilateralism, global development
- Indian PM calls for G20 unity to resolve geopolitical tensions
- G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting urged not to be kidnapped by geopolitical rift
- Chinese FM to attend G20 foreign ministers' meeting
- India holds 1st meeting of G20 Development Working Group
- India hosts 1st G20 Sherpa meeting under its presidency
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.