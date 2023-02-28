Chinese FM to attend G20 foreign ministers' meeting

Xinhua) 16:10, February 28, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar of the Group of 20 (G20) President India, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang will attend the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi on Thursday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning announced here Tuesday.

