China to work with rest of world to create new prospects of win-win cooperation

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivers a speech titled “Working Together to Meet the Challenges of Our Times and Build a Better Future” at the 17th Group of 20 Summit held in Bali, Indonesia, Nov. 15, 2022. (Photo by Ju Peng/Xinhua)

The 17th Group of 20 (G20) Summit was held in Bali, Indonesia on Nov. 15 local time.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attended the summit and delivered a speech titled “Working Together to Meet the Challenges of Our Times and Build a Better Future”.

He profoundly analyzed the current international situation, stressing that all countries should replace division with unity, confrontation with cooperation, and exclusion with inclusiveness.

He said all countries should join hands together to answer the question of the times — "what is wrong with this world, what we should do about it" — so as to tide over difficulties and create a better future together.

China, focusing on current priorities while looking beyond the horizon, has charted the course for the world in jointly solving major practical issues of global development and promoting global recovery.

The COVID-19 pandemic still drags on with cases surging here and there. The world economy is getting more fragile. The geopolitical environment remains tense. Global governance is seriously inadequate. Food and energy crises are compounded with one another. All this poses formidable challenges to our development.

Xi said the world should make global development more inclusive, beneficial to all and more resilient, which mirrored China's consistent position of being committed to pushing all parties to focus on development agenda and to promoting common development.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez expressed full endorsement of Xi's proposal at the G20 Summit for tackling global challenges with solidarity and cooperation and promoting more inclusive global development.

Keith Bennett, vice chairman of Britain's 48 Group Club, said Xi's ideas of making global development fairer and more inclusive are not only practical, but also a vital necessity.

To make global development more inclusive, the world must pursue cooperation and carry forward the spirit of solidarity.

Only by working together can the world accomplish big and great things with a far-reaching impact. Drawing ideological lines, promoting group politics and bloc confrontation, engaging in beggar-thy-neighbor practices, building "a small yard with high fences", or creating closed and exclusive clubs will only hinder global development.

To make global development beneficial to all, more fruits of development should be shared by all in a more equitable fashion.

Prosperity and stability cannot be possible in a world where the rich become richer while the poor are made poorer. All major countries should perform their due responsibilities, and do their best for the cause of global development.

To make global development more resilient, the world must pursue common development.

China is committed to building a global partnership for economic recovery and stresses prioritizing development and putting the people at the center. It believes the world should always keep in mind the difficulties faced by developing countries, and accommodate their concerns. This reflects the country's vision and responsibility in supporting the growth of developing countries and preventing divergent and unbalanced global recovery.

The Global Development Initiative (GDI) proposed by Xi aims at meeting the long-term objective and immediate needs of common development of the world. China is working with 100-plus countries and international organizations on the GDI, which indicates the strong vitality and appeal of the initiative.

From establishing the Group of Friends of the GDI to holding the High-level Dialogue on Global Development, and from establishing the Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund to making a list of items for practical cooperation, China has taken concrete actions to implement the GDI.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the Global Development Initiative China has proposed is aligned with the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

A fairer, more just and more reasonable global economic governance system is a guarantee for bringing the world economy back to the track of growth and achieving stable development.

China, being the first to publicly support the African Union in joining the G20, hopes to improve global economic governance.

The country has made specific proposals in continuing to deepen international cooperation against COVID-19, curbing global inflation and alleviating the debt pressure of developing countries.

It said the world must resolutely oppose the attempt to politicize food and energy issues or use them as tools and weapons. Unilateral sanctions must be removed, and restrictions on relevant scientific and technological cooperation must be lifted.

China stresses that the world should continue to uphold the WTO-centered multilateral trading system, actively push forward WTO reform, enhance trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and promote an open world economy. It firmly supports the open development of the global economy.

Embarking on a new era, China will stay committed to the path of peaceful development, stay committed to deepening reform and opening-up, and stay committed to promoting national rejuvenation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

A China marching toward modernization will bring more opportunities to the world. The country will keep working with all relevant parties to forge a united, equal, balanced and inclusive global development partnership and create new prospects of win-win cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Wu Chaolan)