China ready to join Chile for stronger comprehensive strategic partnership, says Xi

Xinhua) 09:27, November 19, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Chilean President Gabriel Boric in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 18, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BANGKOK, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Friday that China is ready to join Chile in pushing for further development of their comprehensive strategic partnership.

Chile was the first South American country to establish diplomatic relations with China, said Xi in meeting with Chilean President Gabriel Boric on the sidelines of the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting.

For more than half a century, the China-Chile relationship has been a pioneer in China's relations with Latin American and Caribbean countries, setting a prime example for win-win cooperation between developing countries, and should be cherished, he said.

The two sides, Xi said, need to render each other continued and firm support, and mutually respect the development path chosen by their people, adding that China is ready to work with Chile to promote the sustained development of China-Chile comprehensive strategic partnership.

China is ready to step up the friendly interactions with Chile at all levels, increase exchanges on governance experience, further align development strategies, pursue high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, deepen practical cooperation in economy, trade, investment, agriculture and other areas, and explore new prospects of cooperation on public health, clean energy and digital economy, he said.

The two sides need to strengthen coordination in multilateral institutions such as the United Nations and the APEC, promote the common values of humanity, uphold true multilateralism, and work to build a community with a shared future in the Asia-Pacific and for mankind, Xi added.

Boric applauded the remarkable achievements that China has made under Xi's leadership, saying that China has lifted nearly 100 million people out of poverty, and set a fine example for developing countries.

Chile firmly upholds the one-China policy, and hopes to learn from China's governance experience and deepen cooperation with China in such fields as infrastructure, poverty reduction and digital economy, he said.

Boric also said the Chilean side welcomes more Chinese companies for investment and cooperation in Chile, and supports China's bid to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership as well as the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement.

Chile follows an independent foreign policy, and stands ready to increase exchanges with the Chinese side for an even better understanding of China, he added.

