Xi calls for ensuring a clean, beautiful Asia-Pacific

Xinhua) 14:14, November 18, 2022

BANGKOK, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping called for efforts to ensure a clean and beautiful Asia-Pacific when addressing the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting here on Friday.

He stressed the need to enhance economic and technical cooperation, speed up coordinated digital and green development, advance the transition and upgrading of energy, resources, and industrial and consumption structures, and promote green economic and social development.

