Xi calls for solidarity to build Asia-Pacific community with shared future

Xinhua) 13:18, November 18, 2022

BANGKOK, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday stressed the need to follow the spirit of the Asia-Pacific family, look after one another like passengers in the same boat, and steadily move toward an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future.

Addressing the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting here, Xi said that "the Asia-Pacific is our home as well as the powerhouse of global economic growth."

"Over the past decades, robust economic cooperation in the region has created the 'Asia-Pacific miracle' admired across the world. Asia-Pacific cooperation has taken deep roots in the hearts of the people," the Chinese president said.

Today the world has come to another historical crossroads, and this has made the Asia-Pacific region even more important and prominent in its standing and role, he said.

Facing the new circumstances, Xi called for joining hands to build an Asia-Pacific community with a shared future and take Asia-Pacific cooperation to a new height. To this end, he made several proposals.

Xi urged countries to uphold international fairness and justice and build an Asia-Pacific of peace and stability, highlighting the critical importance of mutual respect, solidarity and cooperation, and consultation among all parties for the greatest denominator when something comes up.

He called for staying committed to openness and inclusiveness and bringing about prosperity for all in the Asia-Pacific.

"We need to make sure that development is for the people and by the people, and that its fruits are shared among the people, and we should promote prosperity for all in the Asia-Pacific," he said.

China will consider holding the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation next year to provide fresh impetus for the development and prosperity of the Asia-Pacific and the world, he added.

Meanwhile, Xi called for efforts to strive for green and low-carbon development and ensure a clean and beautiful Asia-Pacific. He stressed the need to enhance economic and technical cooperation, speed up coordinated digital and green development, advance the transition and upgrading of energy, resources, and industrial and consumption structures, and promote green economic and social development.

In addition, he asked countries to bear in mind their shared future and make the Asia-Pacific a region where all are ready to help each other.

Xi said countries need to view Asia-Pacific cooperation from a strategic and long-term perspective, uphold APEC's role as the main channel in regional cooperation, and keep Asia-Pacific cooperation in the right direction.

"We will advance a broader agenda of opening up across more areas and in greater depth, follow the Chinese path to modernization, put in place new systems for a higher-standard open economy, and continue to share our development opportunities with the world, particularly with the Asia-Pacific region," he noted.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)