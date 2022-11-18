Xi congratulates new members of BiH Presidency on taking office
BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday extended congratulations to Zeljka Cvijanovic, Zeljko Komsic and Denis Becirovic on their assuming office as new members of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH).
In his message, Xi noted that in recent years, relations between China and BiH have maintained steady development with solid political mutual trust and fruitful practical cooperation in various fields.
Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of relations between China and BiH and is ready to work with the members of the Presidency of BiH to further deepen the traditional friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries to elevate bilateral relations to a higher level for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples.
