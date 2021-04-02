China donates anti-epidemic supplies to BiH

SARAJEVO, April 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) has donated a batch of personal protective equipment to Mostar, a city and the administrative center of Herzegovina-Neretva Canton of BiH, according to a press release of the embassy on Thursday.

Chinese Ambassador Ji Ping attended the donation ceremony on Wednesday and met with Mario Kordic, mayor of Mostar, and Kristina Bevanda, director of the Mostar Health Center.

Ji said that China and BiH have been standing together in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and China is willing to keep providing assistance to BiH within its capacity, and to exchange experience on fighting the pandemic.

Kordic hailed the Chinese donation, saying it came at a critical moment when the third wave of the COVID-19 is tormenting Mostar and the medical institutions in the city are in short supply.

Bevanda said that the Mostar Health Center looks forward to learning from China's experience in pandemic prevention and control, diagnosis and treatment, and vaccination.

