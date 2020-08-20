China donates medical equipment to Madagascar

The Chinese government donated 30 respirators and 20,000 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test kits to help Madagascar fight against COVID-19, the donation ceremony was held Wednesday at Ivato International Airport, in Antananarivo, the capital of Madagascar.

"China and Madagascar stick together through thick and thin, and fought side by side in the fight against COVID-19," the charge d'affaires ad interim of the Chinese Embassy in Madagascar, Chen Xiaolei said during the donation ceremony.

"We are pleased to respond to the request of the Malagasy leaders and people to provide fraternal support and took stern action as much as possible in this common war against the epidemic," Chen added.

For his part, Duval Solofomanana, the secretary general of Madagascar's Ministry of Health, said that real friends are known in hard times as the Chinese government continues to support the Madagascar's government to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

"This donation from the Chinese government to the Malagasy government testifies the quality of the fraternal cooperation and the friendship between the Chinese people and the Malagasy people, between the Chinese government and the Malagasy government," said Duval.

Since the appearance of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Madagascar on March 20, 2020, this is the third donation made by the Chinese government to help Madagascar fight against the COVID-19.