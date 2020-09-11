China hands over donations to Botswana

Chinese Ambassador to Botswana Zhao Yanbo (1st L) speaks at a handover ceremony of donations from China, in Gaborone, Botswana, on Sept. 10, 2020. Chinese Ambassador to Botswana Zhao Yanbo on Thursday handed over donations from China to Botswana to help the Southern African country fight against the deadly coronavirus in Botswana. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

GABORONE, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Botswana Zhao Yanbo on Thursday handed over donations from China to Botswana to help the Southern African country fight against the deadly Coronavirus in Gaborone Botswana.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony, Zhao said fighting COVID-19 is a major battle that concerns the health and well-being of all human being, including the peoples of China and Botswana. "Confronted by the ravages of the pandemic, our two countries have tackled the virus head-on and forged extraordinary solidarity in this fight with mutual support."

For his part, Kabo Morwaeng, Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration said the Chinese government is doing a great job for the nation of Botswana.

On behalf of the President of Botswana Mokgweetsi Masisi, the government and the people of the Republic of Botswana I wish to express delight and sincere gratitude for the continued support extended to us by the People's Republic of China.

"Botswana prides herself in the mutually beneficial relations with local and international communities of Chinese people who are always willing to extend a helping hand to Botswana. Without a doubt, our Nations have formed solid partnerships at many levels, and we cherish them all," added Morwaeng.