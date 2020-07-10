Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jul 10, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>People's Daily Online Exclusives

Chinese academician donates a total of 10 million yuan to aid students in need

(People's Daily Online)    09:36, July 10, 2020

95-year-old academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering Cui Kun and his wife, Zhu Huinan, donated another 4 million yuan to aid university students from poor families, raising the total donation amount to 10 million yuan ($1.4 million), according to central China’s Huazhong University of Science and Technology (HUST), on July 8.

(Photo/Hubei Daily)

Beginning in 2020, the money will be used to fund university students from 133 impoverished families over the course of five years. Each student will receive 6,000 yuan a year.

The academician expressed hope that the money could help the students finish their studies. He also encouraged them not to give up on learning due to financial difficulties.

(Photo/Hubei Daily)

Known for leading a frugal life, the couple, both professors at HUST, initiated a stipend to help excellent undergraduates from poor families early in 2013. So far, the program has benefited 312 students.

(Photo/Hubei Daily)

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York