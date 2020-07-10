Chinese academician donates a total of 10 million yuan to aid students in need

95-year-old academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering Cui Kun and his wife, Zhu Huinan, donated another 4 million yuan to aid university students from poor families, raising the total donation amount to 10 million yuan ($1.4 million), according to central China’s Huazhong University of Science and Technology (HUST), on July 8.

(Photo/Hubei Daily)

Beginning in 2020, the money will be used to fund university students from 133 impoverished families over the course of five years. Each student will receive 6,000 yuan a year.

The academician expressed hope that the money could help the students finish their studies. He also encouraged them not to give up on learning due to financial difficulties.

(Photo/Hubei Daily)

Known for leading a frugal life, the couple, both professors at HUST, initiated a stipend to help excellent undergraduates from poor families early in 2013. So far, the program has benefited 312 students.

(Photo/Hubei Daily)