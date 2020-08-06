Chinese American organization donates 850,000 N95 masks to communities in need

The Committee of 100 (C100), a non-profit U.S. leadership organization of prominent Chinese Americans from different fields, announced on Wednesday a donation of 850,000 N95 masks to healthcare workers in underserved communities in the United States.

The donation, valued at more than 3 million U.S. dollars, will assist disproportionately impacted minority communities and the healthcare institutions that serve them in the fight against COVID-19.

"With this donation of 850,000 N95 masks, C100 seeks to provide much-needed support to nearly 100 hospitals and healthcare institutions in the communities of color that continue to bear the brunt of this pandemic," said Zhengyu Huang, president of The Committee of 100. "This project is a continuation of our ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19 and collaborate on important issues that affect all Americans, but especially communities of color."

C100 is partnering with leaders from American communities of color to donate high quality FDA-approved, NIOSH-certified N95 masks straight to hospitals operating in underserved American communities.

These masks were purchased using private donations and secured in partnership with the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, Flexport, NYU Langone Health, and Asian Tigers Moving & Storage.

C100 is covering all associated shipping costs, with support from Flexport's Frontline Responders Fund. The masks will be used by doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers who continue to fight the pandemic on the frontline.

Commending C100's donation, Peter Hatch, the COVID-19 public-private partnership czar of new york city said, "Our healthcare workers appreciate the generosity you have shown throughout the pandemic."

Since the pandemic began, C100 and its membership have been a leader in fundraising and donating needed PPE to hospitals and communities throughout the United States.

Earlier this year, C100 raised more than 1 million U.S. dollars from members and distributed high-quality FDA-approved, NIOSH-certified N95 masks, coveralls, and isolation gowns to 40 hospitals and healthcare institutions in communities hardest hit by the pandemic. C100 members have also individually donated more than 7 million U.S. dollars to combat the pandemic.