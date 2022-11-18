Home>>
APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting kicks off with focus on sustainable growth
(Xinhua) 11:09, November 18, 2022
BANGKOK, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies started their annual meeting here on Friday to pursue balanced, inclusive and sustainable growth across the region and beyond.
It is the first in-person meeting of the APEC economic leaders since 2018, as the world is facing multiple challenges of rising inflation, heightened geopolitical tensions, climate change and prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting was chaired by Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha under the theme of "Open, Connect, Balance."
