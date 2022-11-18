China, Japan reach consensus on stabilizing, developing bilateral ties

Xinhua) 08:09, November 18, 2022

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BANGKOK, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met here with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday and the two sides reached a five-point consensus on stabilizing and developing bilateral relations.

Firstly, the two sides agreed that the importance of China-Japan relations has not and will not change, and both sides need to abide by the the principles of the four China-Japan political documents, follow through on the political consensus that the two countries should "be partners, not threats."

They also agreed that the two sides should intensify high-level exchanges and communication to constantly improve political mutual trust and jointly build a constructive, stable and important China-Japan relationship fit for the new era.

Secondly, the two sides agreed to hold a new round of the China-Japan High-level Economic Dialogue at an early date, strengthen cooperation in fields including energy conservation and environment protection, green development, health care and rehabilitation, as well as old-age care, and jointly provide a fair, non-discriminatory and predictable business environment for enterprises.

Thirdly, the two sides spoke highly of the series of activities commemorating the 50th anniversary of the normalization of China-Japan relations this year, agreed to hold a new meeting of the high-level consultation mechanism on people-to-people exchanges between China and Japan at an early time, and facilitate exchanges and communication through channels between governments, political parties, legislatures, localities and youth.

Fourthly, the two sides agreed to open a direct telephone line of the maritime and aerial liaison mechanism under their defense departments at an early date, improve dialogue and communication between defense and maritime departments, and jointly abide by the four-point principled agreement reached in 2014.

Fifthly, they also agreed to jointly take the responsibility for maintaining international and regional peace and prosperity, enhance coordination and cooperation in international and regional affairs, and strive to meet global challenges.

