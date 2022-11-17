Home>>
Bangkok, Thailand geared up for the APEC 2022
By Zhong Wenxing (People's Daily Online) 17:46, November 17, 2022
|This photo taken on Nov. 17, 2022 shows a logo of APEC 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. The 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in Bangkok, Thailand, on Nov. 18-19. (People’s Daily Online/Zhong Wenxing)
(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)
Photos
Related Stories
- Interview: Xi's visit a milestone in China-Thailand ties, says Chinese ambassador
- What Thais are expecting from APEC？
- Xi arrives in Bangkok for APEC meeting, Thailand visit
- Asia Album: Beautiful views in Thailand before APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting
- APEC 2022 kicks off as Thailand welcomes Chinese input
- Thai PM calls for solidarity, sustainable growth at APEC CEO Summit
- Xi leaves for Thailand after attending G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia
- APEC business leaders discuss path to sustained recovery, growth
- 29th APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting to be held in Bangkok, Thailand
- APEC senior officials' meeting focuses on common interests, aspirations
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.