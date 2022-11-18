Home>>
China to advance broader agenda of opening up across more areas and in greater depth, Xi says
(Xinhua) 13:07, November 18, 2022
BANGKOK, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- China will advance a broader agenda of opening up across more areas and in greater depth, follow the Chinese path to modernization, and put in place new systems for a higher-standard open economy, Chinese President Xi Jinping said here on Friday.
China will continue to share its development opportunities with the world, particularly with the Asia-Pacific region, Xi said when addressing the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting.
