China considers holding 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation, says Xi

Xinhua) 13:07, November 18, 2022

BANGKOK, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that Beijing is to consider holding the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation next year to give a new boost to development and prosperity in Asia-Pacific and the wider world.

He made the remarks while addressing the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting in Thailand.

