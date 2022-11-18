Home>>
China considers holding 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation, says Xi
(Xinhua) 13:07, November 18, 2022
BANGKOK, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that Beijing is to consider holding the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation next year to give a new boost to development and prosperity in Asia-Pacific and the wider world.
He made the remarks while addressing the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting in Thailand.
