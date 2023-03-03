G20 calls for strengthening cooperation to address challenges

Xinhua) 13:18, March 03, 2023

NEW DELHI, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The Group of 20 (G20) Foreign Ministers' Meeting concluded here on Thursday with a Chair's Summary and Outcome Document.

The participants discussed ways to strengthen multilateralism, development cooperation, food and energy security and global health, as well as ways to deal with climate change and biodiversity, new and emerging technologies, counter-terrorism, counter-narcotics, humanitarian assistance and disaster risk reduction.

On the issue of food and energy security, the participants said in the document, "We are deeply concerned by challenges to global food security exacerbated by current conflicts and tensions. Promoting the availability, accessibility, affordability, sustainability, equity and transparent flow of food and agricultural products, including fertilizers, in all corners of the globe to fight hunger and malnutrition is the need of the hour."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the meeting in a video speech that the world looks upon G20 to ease challenges of growth, development, economic resilience, financial stability, and food and energy security.

