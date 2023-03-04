China promotes world peace, calls for true multilateralism: foreign ministry

(People's Daily App) 15:22, March 04, 2023

Minister Qin offers three key messages: First, faced with a volatile international situation and rising global challenges, the G20 must rise to the occasion, enhance cooperation and contribute its share to global development and prosperity. Second, we need to practice true multilateralism and follow the principles of dialogue on an equal footing and consensus-building through consultation. No one should engage in power politics or even bloc confrontation. Third, we need to promote the sound development of globalization, reject unilateralism, protectionism and attempts to decouple or sever supply chains, and make global development more inclusive, resilient and beneficial for all.

Minister Qin also proposed enhanced macro-economic policy coordination, improved global economic governance and bolstered international development cooperation. He said that China would continue to take an active part in the G20 agenda and contribute more to promoting world peace and development, and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

