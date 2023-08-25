BRICS countries welcome African Union to attend G20 Summit 2023

Xinhua) 10:54, August 25, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- The BRICS countries said here on Thursday that they welcome and support the inclusion of the African Union as a member of the Group of Twenty (G20) at this year's G20 Summit to be held in New Delhi.

The remarks were made in the Johannesburg II Declaration adopted following the three-day 15th BRICS Summit.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)