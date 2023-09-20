India expels senior Canadian diplomat

Xinhua) 11:14, September 20, 2023

NEW DELHI, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Indian government on Tuesday expelled a senior Canadian diplomat, asking him to leave the country within the next five days.

The move came after Ottawa expelled an Indian diplomat for his alleged involvement in the killing of Canadian Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar earlier this year. Nijjar was killed in Surrey, Canada's British Columbia, on June 18.

An official statement issued by India's Ministry of External Affairs said that the decision reflected the Indian government's growing concern over the interference of Canadian diplomats in India's internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities.

"The High Commissioner of Canada to India was summoned today and informed about the decision of the Government of India to expel a senior Canadian diplomat based in India. The concerned diplomat has been asked to leave India within the next five days," said the ministry's statement.

