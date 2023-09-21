India issues advisory to citizens in Canada amid diplomatic tussle

Xinhua) 10:41, September 21, 2023

NEW DELHI, Sept. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Indian government on Wednesday issued an advisory to its citizens in Canada against travelling to areas which are prone to anti-India activities.

The advisory came in the wake of souring relations between the two countries after the killing of a Sikh leader in Canada which the Canadian government blamed on Indian agencies.

Both countries have expelled one diplomat from each other's embassy.

"In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution," said an official statement issued by India's Ministry of External Affairs.

It particularly advised Indian students in Canada to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant given the "deteriorating security environment in Canada".

