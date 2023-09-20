Over 100 students taken ill after dinner at hostel in central India

Xinhua) 13:26, September 20, 2023

NEW DELHI, Sept. 19 (Xinhua) -- Over 100 students of a government residential school fell ill and were admitted to hospitals after having dinner at their hostel mess in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at a hostel in Jabalpur, about 313 km east of Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh.

The students were rushed to hospitals on Monday night after they complained of nausea and stomachache and began to vomit.

"The students are undergoing treatment at the hospital. All of them are stable but still under observation," said Sanjay Mishra, a senior health official in Jabalpur.

Police have registered a case and initiated investigations into the incident.

