Home>>
Chinese military fully safeguards nation's sovereignty, security, development interests
(Xinhua) 10:26, March 05, 2023
BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Over the past five years, a series of major achievements were made in national defense and military development, said a government work report.
The people's armed forces carried out operations in a firm and flexible way; and they effectively conducted major missions relating to border defense, maritime rights protection, counterterrorism and stability maintenance, disaster rescue and relief, COVID-19 response, peacekeeping, and merchant ship escorting.
"Our national defense mobilization capability was boosted," said the government work report submitted Sunday to the national legislature for deliberation. "With these efforts, we fully safeguarded China's sovereignty, security, and development interests."
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China to enhance military training to safeguard sovereignty, security and development interests
- China's military reaffirms sovereignty goals in Taiwan-related actions
- Russia, Germany criticize U.S. threat to sanction Nord Stream 2 as disregard for Europe's energy sovereignty
- Syria's sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity must be respected, safeguarded: spokesperson
- Mainland's resolution to safeguard sovereignty not to be underestimated: cross-Strait forum attendants
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.