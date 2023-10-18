Canada's CPI rises 3.8 pct in September

People shop at a farmers' market in Toronto, Canada, on Oct. 17, 2023. Canada's consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.8 percent in September on a year-over-year basis, down from a 4 percent gain in August, Statistics Canada said Tuesday. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

OTTAWA, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- Canada's consumer price index (CPI) rose 3.8 percent in September on a year-over-year basis, down from a 4 percent gain in August, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.

The year-over-year deceleration was broad-based, stemming from lower prices for some travel-related services, durable goods and groceries, the national statistical agency said.

According to the agency, offsetting the deceleration in the all-items CPI was a year-over-year increase in gasoline prices, which rose at a faster pace in September, or 7.5 percent, compared with 0.8 percent in August due to a base-year effect.

Excluding gasoline, the CPI rose 3.7 percent in September, following a 4.1 percent increase in August, the agency said.

On a monthly basis, the CPI fell 0.1 percent in September, after a 0.4 percent gain in August, Statistics Canada said.

