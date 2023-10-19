Home>>
Self-propelled howitzers fire at simulated targets
(China Military Online) 08:23, October 19, 2023
A self-propelled howitzer attached to an army regiment under the PLA Nanjiang Military Command fires at simulated targets during a live-fire exercise on September 27, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Dai Changping)
A self-propelled howitzer attached to an army regiment under the PLA Nanjiang Military Command fires at simulated targets during a live-fire exercise on September 27, 2023. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Dai Changping)
